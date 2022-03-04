Friday, Mar 04, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home National

Tour Of Rashtrapati Bhavan, Change Of Guard Ceremony To Resume From Next Week For Public Viewing

Visitors will be allowed in the museum in four pre-booked time slots with a maximum limit of 50 visitors per slot, read the statement issued by the Rashtrapati Bhavan.

Tour Of Rashtrapati Bhavan, Change Of Guard Ceremony To Resume From Next Week For Public Viewing
President Kovind at Rashtrapati Bhavan, New Delhi File Photo

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 04 Mar 2022 7:50 pm

The tour of Rashtrapati Bhavan and Rashtrapati Bhavan Museum Complex as well as the change of guard ceremony, which have been discontinued since January 1 this year due to COVID-19, will resume from the next week for public viewing. The Rashtrapati Bhavan Museum Complex will open for public viewing from March 8, an official statement issued on Friday said.

It will remain open from Tuesday to Sunday (six days in a week) except on gazetted holidays, it said. Visitors will be allowed in the museum in four pre-booked time slots with a maximum limit of 50 visitors per slot, read the statement issued by the Rashtrapati Bhavan.

Timings of the slots will be 0930-1100 hrs, 1130-1300 hrs, 1330-1500 hrs and 1530–1700 hrs. The tour of Rashtrapati Bhavan will be available from March 12, the statement said. It will be open on every Saturday and Sunday (except on gazetted holidays) in three pre-booked time slots -- 1030-1130 hrs, 1230-1330 hrs and 1430-1530 hrs with a maximum limit of 25 visitors per slot.

Related stories

Delhi HC Resolves To Transfer Other Pending Cases From NIA Courts To New Courts

Delhi Records Minimum Temperature Of 13.7 Deg C, Light Rain Likely

Delhi Zoo Reopens, All Tickets Sold Overnight

The newly developed Arogya Vanam will also be part of the Rashtrapati Bhavan tour. The change of guard ceremony will take place on every Saturday (except on gazetted holidays) from 0800 hrs to 0900 hrs from March 12, 2022, it added. Online booking for the tour of Rashtrapati Bhavan, Rashtrapati Bhavan museum and change of guard ceremony can be made at http://rashtrapatisachivalaya.gov.in/rbtour/.

With PTI Inputs

Tags

National Rashtrapati Bhawan Tourism Delhi Travel & Tourism Museum Museums COVID-19 COVID Restrictions New Delhi
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Tiger 3 Release Date Announced: Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif Reunite For The Spy Thriller

Tiger 3 Release Date Announced: Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif Reunite For The Spy Thriller

Will Russia-Ukraine War Change The Future Of Cryptocurrencies? 

Will Russia-Ukraine War Change The Future Of Cryptocurrencies? 