Outlook News Wrap, June 8: NEET Controversy, New Modi Govt, PAK VS USA & More Stories

Narendra Modi is set to take oath as the Prime Minister for a third consecutive term on Sunday evening as President Droupadi Murmu has invited him to form the government. The president will administer the oath to the Prime Minister and other members of the Union Council of Ministers at 7:15 pm on Sunday at the Rashtrapati Bhavan, the official statement said. Earlier, President Murmu handed over the letter of appointment to Modi, who called on her at the Rashtrapati Bhavan in Delhi on Friday evening. In other news, Congress held its working committee meeting on Saturday. Follow Live updates here.