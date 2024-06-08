Outlook News Wrap, June 8: NEET Controversy, New Modi Govt, PAK VS USA & More Stories

Hello, readers! This news wrap brings you the top stories of the day. Narendra Modi is set to take oath as the Prime Minister for a third consecutive term on Sunday evening as President Droupadi Murmu has invited him to form the government.
In other news, as the controversy over the NEET UG 2024 results raged on, with students, parents and political parties demanding a thorough probe into the matter, medical aspirants have taken to the streets to voice their opinion.
Outlook News Wrap | June 8
Lok Sabha Election 2024 Results News Live Updates
Narendra Modi is set to take oath as the Prime Minister for a third consecutive term on Sunday evening as President Droupadi Murmu has invited him to form the government. The president will administer the oath to the Prime Minister and other members of the Union Council of Ministers at 7:15 pm on Sunday at the Rashtrapati Bhavan, the official statement said. Earlier, President Murmu handed over the letter of appointment to Modi, who called on her at the Rashtrapati Bhavan in Delhi on Friday evening. In other news, Congress held its working committee meeting on Saturday. Follow Live updates here.
NEET Controversy: Aspiring Doctors Protest For 'Justice', Question NTA's Reasons For Grace Marks | Details
Meanwhile, the National Testing Agency on Saturday said that the Ministry of Education has set up a panel to review the results of over 1,500 students who were awarded grace marks.
The members of the Congress Working Committee on Saturday unanimously urged Rahul Gandhi to assume the position of Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha. They also acknowledged his two Bharat Jodo Yatras for the party's performance in the general elections.
Following a meeting of the extended Congress Working Committee (CWC), party general secretary KC Venugopal stated that CWC members unanimously requested Gandhi to accept the Leader of Opposition role.
Water Crisis: AAP Minister Alleges Haryana Is 'Blocking Delhi's Share'
Delhi Minister Atishi warned of potential chaos in the capital city due to a severe water crisis, alleging that neighbouring state Haryana was withholding Delhi's rightful share of water. Atishi claimed that while the Supreme Court was working to address the issue, Haryana's actions were exacerbating the problem.
Delhi's water crisis has been ongoing for weeks, with the city's water treatment plants receiving significantly less water than usual.
ECI Hints Towards Holding Assembly Polls In Jammu Kashmir
The Election Commission of India (ECI) has hinted towards holding assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir after the poll body invited applications seeking an allotment of 'common symbols' from registered unrecognised parties in the Union Territory.
The assembly elections have not been held in Jammu and Kashmir since 2014. The last time Jammu and Kashmir had its own Chief Minister was in June 2018.
Maldives President Muizzu Accepts Invitation To Attend Modi’s Swearing-in Ceremony
Maldives President Mohamed Muizzu has accepted the invitation to attend Prime Minister-designate Narendra Modi’s swearing-in ceremony in New Delhi on Saturday. Modi will take oath as Prime Minister for the third time on Sunday evening.
The development comes amidst the ongoing tensions between the two countries after pro-Chinese Muizzu won the island nation’s presidential elections.
Congress Announces ‘Thank You’ Yatra In UP After INDIA Bloc Beats BJP In The State
The Congress party has announced a "Dhanyawaad Yatra" (Thank You March) in Uttar Pradesh, following its impressive performance in the state in the recent Lok Sabha elections. The yatra will take place from June 11 to 15, covering all 403 constituencies in the state.
The Congress party won six Lok Sabha seats in Uttar Pradesh, while its ally, the Samajwadi Party (SP), secured 37 seats. Both parties triumphed over BJP that managed to win 33 seats in the state.
Pakistan's Reply To Not Congratulating Narendra Modi After Election Win
When asked if Pakistan has congratulated Modi on winning the elections, Foreign office spokesperson Mumtaz Zahra Baloch said it is the right of Indian citizens to decide about their leadership.
Speaking at a press conference in Islamabad, Zahra said, "We do not have any comments on their electoral process," adding that since the new government hasn't officially been sworn in, it is "premature" to talk about congratulating the Indian Prime Minister.
Elon Musk Congratulates Narendra Modi On Lok Sabha Election Win
Elon Musk, the billionaire CEO of Tesla, extended his congratulations to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his victory in the Lok Sabha elections, saying that he looks forward to his companies doing “exciting work” in India.
Musk took to his social media platform X and wrote: "Congratulations Narendra Modi on your victory in the world’s largest democratic elections! Looking forward to my companies doing exciting work in India."
UN Adds Israel To ‘Blacklist’ Of Countries That Harm Children
The United Nations has included Israel on its global “blacklist”of countries and armed groups that have committed violations against children, according to Israel's UN envoy, Gilad Erdan.
The move follows a lengthy war in Gaza, which has resulted in the deaths of an estimated 15,000 children among the 36,500 total killings over the past eight months and comes a day after the Israeli bombing of a UN school in central Gaza, which killed more than 40 Palestinians, some of them children.
PAK Vs USA, T20 World Cup: How The World Reacted To United States' Stunning Win Over Pakistan
The upset suffered by Pakistan against the United States in their T20 World Cup 2024 opener caused quite a stir on social media. Former cricketers took to various platforms to express their opinions, with some reactions taking a humorous turn and turning into memes. Among them, Shoaib Akhtar voiced his disappointment, labelling the match as "Hurt & Disappointing."