Outlook News Wrap, June 8: NEET Controversy, New Modi Govt, PAK VS USA & More Stories

NEET controversy, New Modi government, Israel-gaza war and more. This news wrap brings you the top stories of the day.

Hello, readers! This news wrap brings you the top stories of the day. Narendra Modi is set to take oath as the Prime Minister for a third consecutive term on Sunday evening as President Droupadi Murmu has invited him to form the government.

In other news, as the controversy over the NEET UG 2024 results raged on, with students, parents and political parties demanding a thorough probe into the matter, medical aspirants have taken to the streets to voice their opinion.

Lok Sabha Election 2024 Results News Live Updates

Narendra Modi is set to take oath as the Prime Minister for a third consecutive term on Sunday evening as President Droupadi Murmu has invited him to form the government. The president will administer the oath to the Prime Minister and other members of the Union Council of Ministers at 7:15 pm on Sunday at the Rashtrapati Bhavan, the official statement said. Earlier, President Murmu handed over the letter of appointment to Modi, who called on her at the Rashtrapati Bhavan in Delhi on Friday evening. In other news, Congress held its working committee meeting on Saturday. Follow Live updates here.

NEET Controversy: Aspiring Doctors Protest For 'Justice', Question NTA's Reasons For Grace Marks | Details

As the controversy over the NEET UG 2024 results raged on, with students, parents and political parties demanding a thorough probe into the matter, medical aspirants have taken to the streets to voice their opinion.

Meanwhile, the National Testing Agency on Saturday said that the Ministry of Education has set up a panel to review the results of over 1,500 students who were awarded grace marks.

READ FULL STORY

CWC Unanimously Passes Resolution To Appoint Rahul Gandhi As LoP In Lok Sabha

The members of the Congress Working Committee on Saturday unanimously urged Rahul Gandhi to assume the position of Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha. They also acknowledged his two Bharat Jodo Yatras for the party's performance in the general elections.

Following a meeting of the extended Congress Working Committee (CWC), party general secretary KC Venugopal stated that CWC members unanimously requested Gandhi to accept the Leader of Opposition role. READ FULL STORY 

Water Crisis: AAP Minister Alleges Haryana Is 'Blocking Delhi's Share'

Delhi Minister Atishi warned of potential chaos in the capital city due to a severe water crisis, alleging that neighbouring state Haryana was withholding Delhi's rightful share of water. Atishi claimed that while the Supreme Court was working to address the issue, Haryana's actions were exacerbating the problem.

Delhi's water crisis has been ongoing for weeks, with the city's water treatment plants receiving significantly less water than usual. READ FULL STORY 

ECI Hints Towards Holding Assembly Polls In Jammu Kashmir

The Election Commission of India (ECI) has hinted towards holding assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir after the poll body invited applications seeking an allotment of 'common symbols' from registered unrecognised parties in the Union Territory.

The assembly elections have not been held in Jammu and Kashmir since 2014. The last time Jammu and Kashmir had its own Chief Minister was in June 2018. READ FULL STORY 

Maldives President Muizzu Accepts Invitation To Attend Modi’s Swearing-in Ceremony

Maldives President Mohamed Muizzu has accepted the invitation to attend Prime Minister-designate Narendra Modi’s swearing-in ceremony in New Delhi on Saturday. Modi will take oath as Prime Minister for the third time on Sunday evening.

The development comes amidst the ongoing tensions between the two countries after pro-Chinese Muizzu won the island nation’s presidential elections. READ FULL STORY 

Congress Announces ‘Thank You’ Yatra In UP After INDIA Bloc Beats BJP In The State

The Congress party has announced a "Dhanyawaad Yatra" (Thank You March) in Uttar Pradesh, following its impressive performance in the state in the recent Lok Sabha elections. The yatra will take place from June 11 to 15, covering all 403 constituencies in the state. 

The Congress party won six Lok Sabha seats in Uttar Pradesh, while its ally, the Samajwadi Party (SP), secured 37 seats. Both parties triumphed over BJP that managed to win 33 seats in the state. READ FULL STORY 

Pakistan's Reply To Not Congratulating Narendra Modi After Election Win

When asked if Pakistan has congratulated Modi on winning the elections, Foreign office spokesperson Mumtaz Zahra Baloch said it is the right of Indian citizens to decide about their leadership.

Speaking at a press conference in Islamabad, Zahra said, "We do not have any comments on their electoral process," adding that since the new government hasn't officially been sworn in, it is "premature" to talk about congratulating the Indian Prime Minister. READ FULL STORY 

Elon Musk Congratulates Narendra Modi On Lok Sabha Election Win

Elon Musk, the billionaire CEO of Tesla, extended his congratulations to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his victory in the Lok Sabha elections, saying that he looks forward to his companies doing “exciting work” in India.

Musk took to his social media platform X and wrote: "Congratulations Narendra Modi on your victory in the world’s largest democratic elections! Looking forward to my companies doing exciting work in India." READ FULL STORY 

UN Adds Israel To ‘Blacklist’ Of Countries That Harm Children

The United Nations has included Israel on its global  “blacklist”of countries and armed groups that have committed violations against children, according to Israel's UN envoy, Gilad Erdan. 

The move follows a lengthy war in Gaza, which has resulted in the deaths of an estimated 15,000 children among the 36,500 total killings over the past eight months and comes a day after the Israeli bombing of a UN school in central Gaza, which killed more than 40 Palestinians, some of them children.

READ FULL STORY

PAK Vs USA, T20 World Cup: How The World Reacted To United States' Stunning Win Over Pakistan

The upset suffered by Pakistan against the United States in their T20 World Cup 2024 opener caused quite a stir on social media. Former cricketers took to various platforms to express their opinions, with some reactions taking a humorous turn and turning into memes. Among them, Shoaib Akhtar voiced his disappointment, labelling the match as "Hurt & Disappointing." READ FULL STORY 

