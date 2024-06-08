UN Adds Israel To ‘Blacklist’ Of Countries That Harm Children

The United Nations has included Israel on its global “blacklist”of countries and armed groups that have committed violations against children, according to Israel's UN envoy, Gilad Erdan.

The move follows a lengthy war in Gaza, which has resulted in the deaths of an estimated 15,000 children among the 36,500 total killings over the past eight months and comes a day after the Israeli bombing of a UN school in central Gaza, which killed more than 40 Palestinians, some of them children.

