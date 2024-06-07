Cricket

PAK Vs USA, T20 World Cup: How The World Reacted To United States' Stunning Win Over Pakistan

"Pakistan never deserved to win" former Pakistani cricketer Shoaib Akhtar shared his disappointment on social media

2024 ICC Mens T20 World Cup cricket photos_4
Pakistan's Mohammad Amir bowls against USA. | Photo: AP/Tony Gutierrez
info_icon

The upset suffered by Pakistan against the United States in their T20 World Cup 2024 opener caused quite a stir on social media. Former cricketers took to various platforms to express their opinions, with some reactions taking a humorous turn and turning into memes. Among them, Shoaib Akhtar voiced his disappointment, labeling the match as "Hurt & Disappointing." (Highlights|More Cricket News)

Former players and cricket pundits were left in disbelief and disappointment as Pakistan, the 2022 runners-up and 2009 champions, fell short in their attempt to chase down 19 runs in the Super Over.

Monank Patel's side didn't give Pakistan any chance to recover, hence some netizens also wrote "Indians with Green card just thrashed Pakistan, now it’s over to Indians with Aadhar card on 9th June."

Pakistan's captain Babar Azam plays a shot during the ICC Men's T20 World Cup cricket match between United States and Pakistan at the Grand Prairie Stadium in Grand Prairie, Texas, Thursday, June 6, 2024. - AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez
PAK Vs USA, ICC T20 WC: Babar Admits Strategic Oversight In Shocking Loss To United States

BY PTI

The official social media handle of Rajasthan Royals also praised USA's game play saying, "Their bats are as big as their dreams."

KKR shared a post appreciating a former U-19 Indian team player Saurabh Netravalkar.

Anwar Maqsood, the renowned Pakistani scriptwriter and TV show host, suggested that Pakistan's loss in the match may be attributed to financial pressure, hinting at the nation's ongoing need to seek loans from the IMF.

Former Indian cricketers also expressed their reactions to the match in different ways. Former Indian cricketer Wasim Jaffer wrote on social media, "I thought it was Pakistan v USA but it ended up being Panicstan v USA.

English cricketer Michael Vaughan reacted-

Numerous reactions have favored the USA's strong performance and expressed concern about Pakistan's less-than-stellar play. The upcoming match against India on June 9 will be crucial to see how Pakistan fares in comparison. Similar sentiments are shared among many users awaiting the outcome.

