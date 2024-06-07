Pakistan's captain Babar Azam plays a shot during the ICC Men's T20 World Cup cricket match between United States and Pakistan at the Grand Prairie Stadium in Grand Prairie, Texas, Thursday, June 6, 2024. AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez

Pakistan's captain Babar Azam plays a shot during the ICC Men's T20 World Cup cricket match between United States and Pakistan at the Grand Prairie Stadium in Grand Prairie, Texas, Thursday, June 6, 2024. AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez