Monank Patel lauded the United States' "complete performance" after holding on for a dramatic all-time upset against Pakistan in Dallas on Thursday. (Highlights | Scorecard | Full Coverage)
In their T20 World Cup debut, the US have two wins from two and top Group A after beating Canada in their opener before following it up with another statement victory.
The US opted to let Pakistan bat first, limiting them to 159-7, and chased down the target exceptionally well, with Nitish Kumar hitting a four on the final ball to force a super over.
Pakistan still had no answers, falling to a five-run defeat in their opening game at the tournament.
Patel did not play in their opening game against Canada but came in to get 50 off 38 balls, including two fours and two boundaries, but quickly shifted the focus to the whole team.
"Playing in the World Cup, you don't get a chance to do it every year," he said. "We knew we had to be fully committed [to] every single ball against Pakistan. It was a complete effort from the team.
"It's a big achievement - beating Pakistan while playing for the first time. Complete performance. We used the conditions well. Kept them to 160, which was chaseable. Happy with my contribution, happier to have won.
"Plan was to have a big partnership among top three and then to take it deep. [Andries] Gous played cricketing shots and took pressure away. As a player and captain, you want to show off your talent on the big occasion. Wanted to score in a winning cause."
Pakistan struggled to get going, with captain Babar Azam finishing on 44 after a slow start to the game saw them struggle to build any momentum.
Despite eventually finishing the first innings strongly, Pakistan struggled to limit the US' chase, with errors creeping into their game to keep the tournament co-hosts in with a chance.
Azam highlighted their slow starts to both innings as their shortcomings in the loss.
"First six overs while batting, we couldn't capitalise. We took momentum but back-to-back wickets hurt us," he said.
"We were not up to the mark in the first six [while bowling]. Didn't take wickets, spinners didn't either. We came back in the end but couldn't finish well. Hope to do well in the future.
"[Result makes it] very hard. All credit to USA who did well in all three departments. That's why they won. There was moisture in the pitch. It was two-paced. As professionals, we had to assess conditions better."