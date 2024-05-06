Outlook News Wrap, May 6: Bomb Threats To Ahmedabad Schools, NTA Denies NEET Paper Leak, Latest On Gaza War And More

Hello Readers! Through this Outlook news wrap, we bring you the top stories of the day.
After Delhi, 6 Schools In Ahmedabad Receive Bomb Threats Through Email
Around six schools in Ahmedabad have received bomb threats via emails on Monday. This comes a few days after several schools in Delhi NCR received similar threat mails causing chaos among students and the security administration.
According to a Time Of India report, the schools that received such mails are - Asia school in Gurukul, Anand Niketan in Thaltej, DPS Bopal, HBK school in Memnagar, Zebar school in Thaltej, Cosmos Castle International school on SG road, and two Kendriya Vidyalayas in Chandkheda and Shahibaug cantonment.
Congress' Amethi Office Vandalised, Workers Injured; Party Accuses BJP of Attack
Several vehicles outside the Indian National Congress' office in Amethi were allegedly vandalised on Sunday. While an investigation has been opened by the police, Congress has accused to BJP of planning the attack in the crucial seat of Amethi.
The grand old party has accused the Bharatiya Janata Party of planning the attack because "Smriti Irani and BJP workers are badly scared in Amethi'' and "are frustrated over the defeat they saw".
Atom Bomb Will Fall On Us': Farooq Abdullah On Rajnath Singh's POK Remark
Jammu and Kashmir National Conference leader Farooq Abdullah has warned of nuclear consequences in response to Defence Minister Rajnath Singh's comment on people of Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) wanting to merge with India.
"If the defence minister is saying it then go ahead. Who are we to stop? But remember, they (Pakistan) are also not wearing bangles. It has atom bombs, and unfortunately, that atom bomb will fall on us," said Abdullah.
'Kasab Didn't Kill...': Congress Leader's 26/11 Remark Sparks Outrage, BJP Urges EC For Action | Top Points
Congress leader Vijay Wadettiwar's recent remarks on the 26/11 attack has sparked outrage. During an interview with a television channel, the Congress leader claimed that Ajmal Kasab, one of the terrorists involved in the 2008 Mumbai terror attack did not kill ATS Chief Hemant Karkare. The leader alleged that Karkare was in turn killed by a policeman affiliated to the RSS.
ED Recovers Mountain Of Cash From House Of Jharkhand Minister's House Help In Ranchi; BJP Demands Questioning
The Enforcement Directorate on Monday claimed to have recovered a huge amount of "unaccounted" cash during searches at the premises of a domestic help allegedly linked to the secretary of Jharkhand minister Alamgir Alam, official sources said.
Videos and photos shared by the media showed officials of the central probe agency taking out wads of currency notes from large bags in a room located in a building at Gadikhana Chowk.
NTA Denies NEET UG Paper Leak, Answer Key Expected Soon On exams.nta.ac.in
National Testing Agency has successfully conducted the NEET UG 2024 Exam on Sunday, May 5, around 24 lakh students. The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test was conducted across 571 cities in India and 14 cities abroad. With the NEET Exam now over, students are awaiting the release of the response sheets and answer keys.
Shortly after the NEET UG exam was conducted, many social media posts claims that the question paper for the medical entrance test has been leaked.
Israel Carries Out Raids At Al Jazeera; Netanyahu Rejects Hamas' Truce Demands| Latest On Gaza War
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has once again rejected Hamas' demands for a ceasefire in Gaza. Despite the pressure from the international community and mounting death toll in Gaza, Netanyahu has stated that Israel "cannot accept" the Palestinian militant group's demands.
Meanwhile, Netanyahu's cabinet voted in favour of shutting down Al Jazeera in Israel. Shortly after the vote to shut down Al Jazeera was passed, raids were carried out at the broadcaster's Israeli office.
Putin Orders Russian Military To Conduct Nuclear Drills Amid Ukraine War
Russian President Vladimir Putin has ordered troops based near Ukraine to conduct nuclear weapon drills. As per the Russian defence ministry has stated that these orders from the Russian president comes amid "provocative threats" from the West.
Since the Russia-Ukraine war broke out in February 2022, Moscow has constantly warned of escalating nuclear risks. Amid his threats, the Russian President has faced calls from within the country to change the nuclear doctrine, which lays out the conditions under which Russia can use a nuclear weapon.