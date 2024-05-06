Outlook News Wrap, May 6: Bomb Threats To Ahmedabad Schools, NTA Denies NEET Paper Leak, Latest On Gaza War And More

Hello Readers! Through this Outlook news wrap, we bring you the top stories of the day.

After Delhi, 6 Schools In Ahmedabad Receive Bomb Threats Through Email

Around six schools in Ahmedabad have received bomb threats via emails on Monday. This comes a few days after several schools in Delhi NCR received similar threat mails causing chaos among students and the security administration.

According to a Time Of India report, the schools that received such mails are - Asia school in Gurukul, Anand Niketan in Thaltej, DPS Bopal, HBK school in Memnagar, Zebar school in Thaltej, Cosmos Castle International school on SG road, and two Kendriya Vidyalayas in Chandkheda and Shahibaug cantonment.