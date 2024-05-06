Israel Carries Out Raids At Al Jazeera; Netanyahu Rejects Hamas' Truce Demands| Latest On Gaza War

Speaking at a Holocaust Remembrance Day in Jerusalem, Israeli PM Netanyahu has rejected Hamas' demands for a permanent ceasefire in Gaza, bringing another round of peace talks to a standstill.

"We are not prepared to accept a situation in which the Hamas brigades come out of their bunkers, take control of Gaza again, rebuild their military infrastructure, and return to threatening the citizens of Israel in the settlements surrounding the southern mountains, in all parts of the count," stated the PM while rejected the truce deal.

Furthermore, Netanyahu also issued a message to fellow world leaders where he decried international condemnation and the "volcanic rise in antisemitism". The Israeli PM also stated that "if Israel is forced to stand alone, Israel will stand alone".

On Sunday, PM Netanyahu and his cabinet agreed to shut down Al Jazeera in Israel. The Qatari broadcaster has been branded by Israel as a "mouthpiece for Hamas" amid the war in Gaza. Shortly after the cabinet's vote, Israeli police carried out raids at Al Jazeera's office in Jerusalem.