Top Congress Leaders Meet At Residence Of Party President Sonia Gandhi

Top Congress leaders on Saturday met at the residence of party president Sonia Gandhi and discussed the party's strategy for the upcoming assembly polls and the next general election.

Sonia Gandhi File photo

Updated: 16 Apr 2022 3:57 pm

Top Congress leaders on Saturday met at the residence of party president Sonia Gandhi and discussed the party's strategy for the upcoming assembly polls and the next general election, where poll strategist Prashant Kishore is learnt to have given them a presentation on the way forward.

According to sources, the Congress leaders were learnt to have discussed the party's strategy for the assembly polls in Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh scheduled for later this year and holding the party's 'Chintan Shivir' in Rajasthan this month.

The brainstorming session is slated to be held later this month to work out the Congress' strategy to strengthen the organisation at the grassroots level and suggest changes in the party.

Kishore, who has held several rounds of meetings with the top Congress leadership, is learnt to have given the Congress leaders a presentation for the party's strategy in upcoming elections, including the induction of Naresh Patel, a Patidar leader in Gujarat.

The leaders also discussed the current political situation, sources said. 

Those who attended the meeting include former party chief Rahul Gandhi, senior leaders Mallikarjun Kharge, K C Venugopal, Ambika Soni, Digivijaya Singh, Ajay Maken and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra.

