Top-Class Educational Hub Coming Up In Gajwel Constituency Of Telangana

Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao of Telangana has sanctioned Rs 126.28 crore for an educational hub in the Gajwel constituency.

K.Chandrasekhar Rao File Photo: PTI

Updated: 27 Jun 2022 6:37 pm

The Telangana government has sanctioned Rs 126.28 crore for an educational hub in the Gajwel constituency which is being represented by Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao.
       

The hub being executed by the Telangana State Education Welfare Infrastructure Development Corporation would house classes from six to postgraduation in English medium on a single campus, an official release said on Monday.
       

Two separate educational hubs for boys and girls were built in Gajwel on 40 acres and 20 acres respectively.
       

Spacious classrooms, dining halls, libraries, and laboratories have been set up with the highest standards. The total built-up area would be 4.59 lakh sq ft, it said.
       

An auditorium with a capacity of 1,200 students is being constructed.
 

The State government has plans to build similar educational hubs in some other districts too, the release added.

