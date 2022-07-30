Saturday, Jul 30, 2022
Toll In Andhra Pradesh Beach Tragedy Rises To 3

The toll in the beach tragedy in the Anakapalli district of Andhra Pradesh increased to three as two more bodies of engineering students were traced on Saturday morning.

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 30 Jul 2022 11:12 am

The toll in the beach tragedy in the Anakapalli district of Andhra Pradesh increased to three as two more bodies of engineering students were traced on Saturday morning.

Three more students still remain untraced, police sources said.

Another student, who was rescued at the beach on Friday, is undergoing treatment in hospital.

On Friday, about 13 students belonging to DIET College in Anakapalli went to the beach at Pudimadaka. While six students remained on the shore, seven others got into the seawater when they were hit by tides and feared to be swept away.

While one student was immediately rescued, another was killed at the spot. Five more went missing.

The authorities launched a massive search for the missing students, using four boats and two helicopters.

On Saturday, they traced two more bodies.

Hunt is on for the remaining three, police said.

(Inputs from PTI)

