TN Assembly Adopts Bill Facilitating State To Appoint Vice-Chancellors

The BJP opposed the bill at the introductory stage while the main opposition AIADMK, taking exception to a remark on late Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa by Congress Legislature Party leader K Selvaperunthagai, staged a walkout ahead of the passage of the bill.

Late J Jayalalithaa's remark being taken as an exception. PTI Photos

Updated: 25 Apr 2022 12:45 pm

The Tamil Nadu Assembly on Monday adopted a bill empowering the state government to appoint Vice-Chancellors to various universities in the state, in an apparent bid to clip the wings of the Governor on the matter. Higher Education Minister K Ponmudy tabled the bill to amend the Tamil Nadu Universities Laws to allow the state government to appoint VCs to the varsities.

Earlier, Chief Minister M K Stalin, while appealing to members to support the government's initiative, said that even in Gujarat, the home-state of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the vice-chancellors are not appointed by the governor but the State. Same was the case with other states including Telangana and Karnataka. Opposition PMK supported the bill.

(With PTI inputs)

