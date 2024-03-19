Tiger Triumph 24: Indian, US Forces Join Hands For Tri-Service Disaster Relief Exercise - Details And Pics

A bilateral tri-service exercise between India and the US has begun on the from March 18. The exercise will culminate on March 31.
The humanitarian assistance and disaster relief (HADR) exercise named Tiger Triumph-24 between India and the US is aimed at enhancing readiness and cooperation between the two forces. The exercise is a part of the ongoing partnership between India and the US.
Overview of HADR:
It is designed to improve interoperability for conducting HADR operations and refine Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) to enable rapid and smooth coordination between the armed forces of both countries.
From the Indian side, the exercise will include Indian Navy ships with integral helicopters and landing crafts embarked, Indian Navy aircraft, Indian Army personnel and vehicles, Indian Air Force aircraft and helicopters. Besides, Rapid Action Medical Team (RAMT) will also be participating from the Indian side.
Besides, the US will be represented by US Navy Ships with embarked troops of the US Marine Corps and US Army.
There will be different phases in HADR. The first phase is Harbour Phase which is from March 18 to March 25 in Visakhapatnam. This phase involves training visits, subject matter expert exchanges, sports events, and social interactions among personnel from both navies.
The second phase will be sea phase. It will start from March 25 and will culminate on March 31. It will be held in Kakinada. In this phase there will be participating ships, with embarked troops, will undertake maritime, amphibious, and HADR operations based on simulated scenarios.
Earlier, the first Tiger Triumph-24 exercise between India and US took place for a period of nine days in 2019.
Pertinently, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh held a telephonic conversation with US Secretary of Defence Lloyd Austin on Monday (March 18). Both Ministers briefly discussed a range of bilateral, regional security and defence cooperation issues.