Saturday, Oct 08, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

Tiger Shot Dead In Bihar After It Killed 9 People

A tiger was shot dead in a forest in Bihar's West Champaran district on Saturday after it allegedly killed nine people over the last few days, officials said.

tiger
tiger Shutterstock

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 08 Oct 2022 10:20 pm

A tiger was shot dead in a forest in Bihar's West Champaran district on Saturday after it allegedly killed nine people over the last few days, officials said.

The tiger was shot dead at Valmiki Tiger Reserve (VTR) in Bagaha by a team of forest personnel brought in from Hyderabad and Patna, Chief Wildlife Warden Prabhat Kumar Gupta said.

"Forest personnel have been trying to cage the tiger that strayed out of the VTR area. The order for the killing was issued as per procedure when it was established that the tiger was accustomed to living in human habitation," he said.

The tiger allegedly killed nine people over the last few days, officials said.

On Friday morning, 36-year-old Sanjay Mahto of Bagahi panchayat was found dead near the tiger reserve. Before that, the tiger had killed 12-year-old Bagadi Kumari of Sigadi village, they said.

"The carcass of the tiger has been sent for post-mortem as per the procedures. It will be cremated after completion of the formalities," said a senior district forest official.

(Inputs from PTI) 

Related stories

Farmer Loses Cow To Tiger

Renu Desai Returns To Big Screen After 18 Yrs With Ravi Teja's 'Tiger Nageswara Rao'

Madhya Pradesh: Six Tiger Reserves To Re-Open On Oct 1 After Monsoon Shutdown

Tags

National
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Gujarat: Coast Guard, ATS Seize Rs 360 Cr Worth Heroin From Pakistani Boat Off The State Coast

Gujarat: Coast Guard, ATS Seize Rs 360 Cr Worth Heroin From Pakistani Boat Off The State Coast

Generation Gap: As US, Russia And China Race For 6th-Generation Fighter Jet, Will India Miss The Bus Again?

Generation Gap: As US, Russia And China Race For 6th-Generation Fighter Jet, Will India Miss The Bus Again?