Tiger Shot Dead In Bihar After It Killed 9 People

A tiger was shot dead in a forest in Bihar's West Champaran district on Saturday after it allegedly killed nine people over the last few days, officials said.

The tiger was shot dead at Valmiki Tiger Reserve (VTR) in Bagaha by a team of forest personnel brought in from Hyderabad and Patna, Chief Wildlife Warden Prabhat Kumar Gupta said.

"Forest personnel have been trying to cage the tiger that strayed out of the VTR area. The order for the killing was issued as per procedure when it was established that the tiger was accustomed to living in human habitation," he said.

The tiger allegedly killed nine people over the last few days, officials said.

On Friday morning, 36-year-old Sanjay Mahto of Bagahi panchayat was found dead near the tiger reserve. Before that, the tiger had killed 12-year-old Bagadi Kumari of Sigadi village, they said.

"The carcass of the tiger has been sent for post-mortem as per the procedures. It will be cremated after completion of the formalities," said a senior district forest official.

