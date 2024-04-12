National

Thunderstorms Forecast For Parts Of Andhra Pradesh For Two Days From Apr 12

Besides rainfall, hot, humid and discomforting weather is expected at isolated places across the state, the IMD said in a release on Friday.

Advertisement

IMD predicts thunderstorm in parts of Andhra Pradesh
info_icon

The India Meteorological Department predicted thunderstorms accompanied by lightning in parts of Andhra Pradesh for two days from Friday.

It has forecast thunderstorms accompanied by lightning at isolated places in North Coastal Andhra Pradesh (NCAP), Yanam and Rayalaseema.

Besides rainfall, hot, humid and discomforting weather is expected at isolated places across the state, the IMD said in a release on Friday.

Further, it observed that lower tropospheric south-easterly winds are prevailing over Andhra Pradesh and Yanam.

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Advertisement

Latest Stories
  1. Sports World: OJ Simpson Dies At 76; Mohun Bagan Thrash Bengaluru FC 4-0 In ISL
  2. 5 Celebs Who Conquered The Entertainment World After 'MTV Splitsvilla'
  3. Park Bo-ram Dies At 30: K-Pop Singer, Renowned For 'Reply 1988' Track, Found Dead At Home, Cause Unknown
  4. Sarah Jane Dias: 5 Interesting Facts About The Former Miss India
  5. MI Vs RCB, IPL 2024: Who Won Yesterday's Match? Check Highlights
  6. Elections 2024 LIVE: PM Takes 'Mutton In Sawan' Jibe At Oppn; Yogi Says Don't Give 'Danga Policy' People A Chance
  7. Sports World LIVE: ACC Men's T20I Premier Cup 2024 Gets Underway
  8. Sumit Nagal Vs Holger Rune, 2nd Round Monte Carlo Masters Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch