Three Young Girls Drown In Pond In Jharkhand’s Simdega District

Three girls aged 5–7 found dead in a pond at Nimtur village, Simdega.
Police suspect accidental drowning; postmortem to confirm cause.
Families discovered the bodies after searching with villagers’ help.
The bodies of three girls, aged between five and seven, were recovered from a pond in Nimtur village under the Bano police station area of Simdega district, police said on Monday.
According to PTI, the incident came to light on Sunday evening when villagers found one of the bodies floating in the pond. Local residents, with police assistance, later retrieved the other two.
Bano police station in-charge Manav Mayank said the preliminary investigation suggests that the children drowned. “Prima facie, it appears that the girls died due to drowning. The actual cause will be established after a detailed investigation and postmortem,” he said.
The deceased were identified as Premika Kumari (5), Khusboo Kumari (6) and Seema Kumari (7). Police said the girls had gone missing earlier in the evening while their family members were away from home.
When the families returned and did not find the children, they began searching the area. During the search, one body was discovered in the pond, and the other two were soon found nearby.
The children were taken to the Bano Community Health Centre, where doctors declared them brought dead, PTI reported.
(With inputs from PTI)