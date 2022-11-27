Sunday, Nov 27, 2022
Three Shot Dead In Rajasthan

Lakhan along with some others barged into the house of Samandar and opened fire at the family members.

Updated: 27 Nov 2022 9:44 am

Three brothers were shot dead when their neighbour along with some others allegedly opened fire at them in their house in Rajasthan's Bharatpur district, police said on Sunday. The incident occurred in Sikrora village and the police was informed early Sunday.

Additional Superintendent of Police Anil Meena said one of the deceased brothers identified as Samandar was involved in a dispute with his neighbour Lakhan recently. Lakhan along with some others barged into the house of Samandar and opened fire at the family members, he said.
The injured were rushed to a nearby hospital where Samandar, Gajendra and Ishwar were declared dead while Gajendra's wife, son and daughter-in-law were referred to SMS Hospital in Jaipur, according to the Bharatpur police control room said.

( With PTI inputs)

National Three Shot Dead Rajasthan Fire Family
