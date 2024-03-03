National

Three Men Posing As Cops Rob Gold Worth Rs 1.57 Lakh From Woman

PTI
March 3, 2024
March 3, 2024
       
Three persons allegedly posing as policemen robbed gold worth Rs 1.57 lakh from a woman in Majiwada in Thane city, a police official said on Sunday.On February 28, the three accused told the 56-year-old woman there were several cases of chain snatching in the area and it was not safe to wear gold ornaments, the official said quoting her complaint.

"They asked her to put her two gold bangles worth Rs 1.57 lakh in a cover they gave as a precautionary measure. However, they swiftly changed the cover with an empty one while returning it to the victim and fled the scene," he said.

A case was registered and efforts were on to nab the accused, the Kapurbawdi police station official said.

