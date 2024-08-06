'This Insults Affected People': CM Vijayan On Union Minister's False Allegations Over Wayanad Landslide

Slamming Union Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav over holding the state's policies accountable for the landslides in Wayanad, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Tuesday termed the allegations false alongside accusing Yadav of humiliating those who died in landslides through his statements made a day ago.
Wayanad landslides: What did Yadav say?
CM Vijayan's remarks on Tuesday came in response to Yadav's remark saying that the Kerala government allowed "illegal human habitat expansion and mining" in the state's ecologically fragile region, leading to the devastating landslides in the Wayanad district.
"An episode of extreme rain led to the incident," he added.
Further intensifying his criticism , Yadav also slammed the state government for "neglecting" crucial environmental factors such as soil topography, rock conditions, geomorphology, mountain slopes, and vegetation structure while permitting human habitations.
Wayanad landlsides: CM Pinarayi Vijayan's response
Sharply criticising the Union Environment Minister over his comments, Vijayan, at a press conference on Tuesday said that no one with the slightest knowledge and understanding about Kerala's hilly region would term the people living there as illegal migrants.
"Through such an allegation, the minister is insulting the people affected by the disaster. Who are these so-called unauthorised settlers? Are they the estate workers who perished in the landslide? Or are they the ordinary people who lived on their small plots of land? Anyone with even a basic understanding of Kerala's hilly regions knows that the people living there cannot be labelled as unauthorised settlers", Vijayan added.
Further sharpening his attack, the chief minister also said Yadav's statements prove right the news reports which claim that the Press Information Bureau and the Centre were trying to mobilise people, including scientists, against the Kerala government.
"We are in a period that requires deep contemplation and collective effort. It is regrettable that a few are exploiting this situation for narrow interests. It is particularly reprehensible when those tasked with enlightening the public about the reality are involved in it. Unfortunately, the recent statement by the Hon. Union Minister of Forest and Environment, Bhupender Yadav, is an example of this. He claimed that the landslide in Mundakkai in Wayanad district was caused by unauthorised human settlements, land encroachments, and illegal mining, with the complicity of the local government'. the chief minister said.
Wayanad landslide: Current situation top points
Even after a week, intensive search operations are still being conducted to find the missing persons right from the day of the landslide with focus on Mundakkai, Chooralmala areas along the paths of the debris flown and through the Chaliyar River from Soochipara Waterfalls towards Pothukallu and up to Nilambur.
The search is being monitored by the Cabinet subcommittee. Special teams comprising the Army, Forest Department, and Fire Force have been deployed today.
Helicopters have also been deployed used to transport search teams to the tough terrains in the Sunrise Valley area, which is difficult for rescuers to reach.
So far, rescue workers have found 150 bodies in Wayanad and 74 in Nilambur. Additionally, 181 body parts have been recovered, including 24 from Wayanad and 157 from Nilambur.
A total of 154 people are reported missing, with 88 still in hospitals. There are 1381 people staying in nine camps in the Chooralmala area.
Over 150 staff members have been deployed for post-mortem work. Employees from various medical colleges, including Kottayam, Alappuzha, Kozhikode, and Kannur, and hospitals in Wayanad are involved.
A special team of 121 members has been formed to provide mental health support to the disaster victims. So far, 2391 people have received counselling. The district Child Protection Unit has started the "Kuttiyidam" project to reduce the mental stress of children in relief camps.
Classes will resume at the relief camp operating at Meppadi Government Higher Secondary School once the camp is relocated. The first term exams scheduled from September 2 to 12 at Vellarmala and Mundakkai schools have been postponed and will be conducted later. If exams need to be postponed at any other school, action will be taken based on the report from the Deputy Director of Public Education.