Then And Now: The Irony Of Emergency Row

For its part, the BJP has been repeatedly accused of using laws like Money Laundering Act, 2002 (PMLA) and institutions like the Enforcement Directorate to jail Opposition leaders. West Bengal CM and Trinamool Congress chief Mamata Banerjee had said in 2022 that both have been used to jail opposition leaders for prolonged periods without trial. Ahead of Lok Sabha polls, the ruling party was slammed for the arrest of two Opposition leaders and sitting Chief Ministers, Aam Aadmi Party chief Arvind Kejriwal and Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) by the ED. A recent investigation by The Indian Express found that since 2014, 25 Opposition leaders facing corruption probe have crossed over to BJP and 23 of them got reprieve. In 2022, IE had reported that since 2014, 95 per cent of prominent politicians that ED and Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) took action against were from the Opposition. As per the 2023 prison census report by the Committee to Protect Journalists, seven Indian journalists were behind bars with four facing UAPA. Free press has also been declining in recent years, data shows. According to the press freedom index published by Reporters Without Borders, India is currently ranked 159 out of the 180 nations analysed when it comes to press freedom.