'Ruling Party Were Not Stopped When...': Priyanka Gandhi Reacts As Speaker Om Birla Objects To Congress MP's 'Jai Samvidhan' Slogan

Jai Samvidhan: What all did Priyanka Gandhi Say?

Wondering over whether one cannot say 'Jai Samvidhan' in Parliament, Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra said, "People from the ruling party were not stopped when they raised unparliamentary and unconstitutional slogans in Parliament, but when the opposition MPs raised 'Jai Samvidhan' slogans, they were objected to," she said in a post on X.