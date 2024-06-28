National

'Ruling Party Were Not Stopped When...': Priyanka Gandhi Reacts As Speaker Om Birla Objects To Congress MP's 'Jai Samvidhan' Slogan

Wondering over whether one cannot say 'Jai Samvidhan' in Parliament, Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra said, 'People from the ruling party were not stopped when they raised unparliamentary and unconstitutional slogans in Parliament, but when the opposition MPs raised 'Jai Samvidhan' slogans, they were objected to."

PTI
Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi | Photo: PTI
info_icon

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Thursday strongly rebuked Congress leader Deepender Hooda over his 'Jai Samvidhan' remarks as Congress MP Shashi Tharoor chanted 'Jai Hind, Jai Samvidhan (constitution)' after taking oath as a member of the House.

As per reports, Mr. Birla said, "He is already taking oath on the Constitution", reacting to the opposition members' chanting 'Jai Samvidhan' as Tharoor took oath as Lok Sabha member.

Responding to his reaction, when Mr.Hood said the Speaker should not be objecting to this, the newly re-appointed Lok Sabha speaker said,"Don't give me any advice on what I should or should not object to. Take your seat."

Jai Samvidhan: What all did Priyanka Gandhi Say?

Wondering over whether one cannot say 'Jai Samvidhan' in Parliament, Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra said, "People from the ruling party were not stopped when they raised unparliamentary and unconstitutional slogans in Parliament, but when the opposition MPs raised 'Jai Samvidhan' slogans, they were objected to," she said in a post on X.

"The anti-Constitution sentiment that emerged during the elections has now taken a new form, which seeks to weaken our Constitution," Ms Gandhi said.

"Will the Constitution, on the basis of which Parliament functions, on which every member takes oath, which gives protection of life and livelihood, be opposed to suppress the voice of the opposition?" the Congress general secretary asked.

Tags

