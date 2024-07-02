The Pronoun Question: Are We There Yet?

The commonly used pronouns are she/her/hers, he/him/his, and they/them/theirs. They/them/theirs are used by non-binary people who do not identify with either male or female genders. There is also the emerging ‘ze’ and ‘zer,’ another set of gender-neutral pronouns that some prefer to use instead of they/them/theirs. The practice of sharing and asking for preferred pronouns has gained widespread recognition in the last decade. The American Dialect Society’s 2019 Word of the Year vote was ‘(my) pronouns’ and the singular ‘they’ its Word of the Decade (2010-2019).