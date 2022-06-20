Monday, Jun 20, 2022
The Genesis Of Bitterness Between The Thackeray Brothers

Uddhav Thackeray, perceived as the 'reluctant politician', was anointed the heir to the political kingdom, while Raj Thackeray, the 'involved politician', was politically isolated. What started out as mere disgruntlement became a closely nursed bitterness between the cousins.

Shiv Sena Chief Uddhav Thackeray at a meeting of office-bearers in Bandra. Getty Images

Updated: 20 Jun 2022 11:29 am

From being close confidantes to bitter rivals, the political journey of cousins Uddhav Thackeray and Raj Thackeray has been fraught with misunderstandings and one-upmanship. Each believed that he was the rightful heir to the legacy of Bal Thackeray, the founder-chief of Shiv Sena. However, Uddhav, perceived as the “reluctant politician”, was anointed the heir to the political kingdom, while Raj, the “involved politician”, was politically isolated. What started out as mere disgruntlement became a closely nursed bitterness between the cousins.

 

The lines between their political and personal lives blurred, making them ignore their close blood ties. Fanned by aides on both sides, the rivalry has engulfed the entire family. Meanwhile, as their political tussle rages on, partymen on both sides of the divide have adopted a “wait and watch” stance.


Outlook looks at the genesis of their bitterness, the reasons for its continuance and the unlikelihood of it going away any time soon.

