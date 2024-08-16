The Freedom To Bleed Is True Independence

The lack of proper sanitation facilities, including clean and functioning toilets in schools and public spaces, significantly impact the daily lives and basic freedom of girls and women who menstruate. According to the National Family Health Survey (NFHS-5), government initiatives have increased the use of sanitary napkins from 42 per cent to 64 per cent during 2019-21. However, access to menstruation-related infrastructure continues to be hindered by the larger framework of denormalisation of periods as a gender-specific issue, therefore steeped in stigma and silence. Menstruation continues to be seen as a private or a personal issue of girls and women that is more often than not dealt with patriarchal cultural norms that seek to control their freedom and limit their choices. The prevailing cultural norms insist that menstruating girls be made to skip school during their periods, and working women acquire the attitude of blue-knuckling or powering through their periods despite the pain and other health complications that may accompany them.