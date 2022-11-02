Wednesday, Nov 02, 2022
Thane Police Clocks Response Time Of 4:20 Minutes In Oct, Best In Maha: Release

According to the police commissioner, the city police responded to distress calls in 4.20 minutes in October, ranking first in Maharashtra. 

Mumbai Police
Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 02 Nov 2022 8:36 pm

The city police ranked first in Maharashtra by clocking a response time of 4.20 minutes to distress calls in October, the city police commissioner said on Wednesday. 

It also said the Thane police modernised the Maharashtra Emergency Response System (MERC) with 45 four-wheelers and 60 two-wheelers fitted with GPS. 

"The response time to calls from citizens in distress in October stood at 4.20 minutes," an official release said.

The police control room on average receives 250 to 300 calls per day. A total of 8,175 calls were received in October, which were duly attended to. 

The Emergency Response Support System (ERSS) is a pan-India single number (112) based emergency response system for citizens in emergencies.

Thane Thane Police Maharashtra Police & Security Forces Mumbai Police Commissioner Emergency Response Support System Citizenship Mumbai City
