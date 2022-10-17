Monday, Oct 17, 2022
Thane: Nine Held For Rs 1.01 Cr. Robbery At Ulhasnagar Nursing Home

A probe led to the arrest of seven persons, including a woman lab technician of the nursing home, who had given information about the money to the others, Vitthalwadi police station senior inspector Ashok Bhagat said.

Updated: 17 Oct 2022 10:56 pm

Nine persons have been arrested for allegedly stealing gold and cash cumulatively worth Rs 1.01 crore in July this year from a nursing home in Ulhasnagar in Thane district, a police official said on Monday.

A probe led to the arrest of seven persons, including a woman lab technician of the nursing home, who had given information about the money to the others, Vitthalwadi police station senior inspector Ashok Bhagat said.

"On Monday, we arrested two jewellers who had purchased the stolen gold. We have recovered looted property worth Rs 64.71 lakh, including 1,170 grams of gold worth Rs 58.31 lakh," he said.

-With PTI Input

