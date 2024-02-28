A massive fire in a slum at Thane's Bhayandar killed one person while three others got injured on Wednesday morning. The blaze reportedly has destroyed several huts and shops as well, said the officials.
According to the Mira Bhayandar Municipal Corporation (MBMC) Commissioner Sanjay Katkar, the incident took place at around 5 am in the Azad Nagar slum.
It has been reported that as many as 24 fire engines from MBMC and other neighbouring civic bodies were rushed to the spot to bring the blaze under control.
What did the police say?
A charred body was found at the site and sent for post-mortem to a government hospital, MBMC's disaster management cell chief Narendra Chavan told PTI.
"We have got to know that two children have been injured and admitted to hospital. One of our jawans has also been injured," Katkar said.
Many commercial establishments are located in the slum colony, he said.