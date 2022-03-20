Monday, Mar 21, 2022
Thane District Records Six COVID-19 Cases, Zero Fatality

Thane's COVID-19 mortality rate is 1.67 per cent, he added.

COVID-19 cases in Thane.(Representational image) (AP Photo/Ajit Solanki)

Updated: 20 Mar 2022 11:33 pm

With the addition of six coronavirus positive cases, the infection count in the Thane district of Maharashtra mounted to 7,08,672, an official said on Sunday. These cases were reported on Saturday, he said.
       

As nobody succumbed to the infection in the district during the day, the death toll remained unchanged at 11,879. Thane's COVID-19 mortality rate is 1.67 per cent, he added.
       

In the neighbouring Palghar district, the caseload grew to 1,63,448, while the fatality count is 3,392, another official said.

With PTI inputs.

