Friday, Apr 29, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

Ten New COVID-19 Cases In Odisha

Odisha now has 78 active COVID-19 cases, and 15 districts have no patients at present, the bulletin said.

Ten New COVID-19 Cases In Odisha
COVID-19 cases in Odisha PTI

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 29 Apr 2022 5:21 pm

Odisha on Friday recorded 10 new COVID-19 cases, three more than the previous day, with the tally rising to 12,88,034, a health department bulletin said. 

The death toll remained at 9,124 as no new fatality due to the infection was reported for the ninth straight day, it said.  

Related stories

Suvendu Demands CBI Probe In Jalpaiguri Girl's Death

Mizoram logs 99 fresh COVID-19 cases

India Registers 3,377 Fresh Covid-19 Cases, Active Cases Continue To Rise

Fifty-three other coronavirus patients have died due to comorbidities so far.

Odisha now has 78 active COVID-19 cases, and 15 districts have no patients at present, the bulletin said. 

Twelve more patients recuperated from the disease in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of recoveries to 12,78,779.

The daily positivity rate was 0.05 per cent and the new infections were detected from 18,317 sample tests, it added. 

Tags

National COVID-19 Active Covid Cases Covid-19 Cases Covid-19 India Odisha Covid Cases Odisha Health Department New Covid Cases Odisha
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

The Ten Most Wondrous Personalities Worth Knowing

The Ten Most Wondrous Personalities Worth Knowing

PV Sindhu Spearheads Indian Challenge In Badminton Asia Championships 2022

PV Sindhu Spearheads Indian Challenge In Badminton Asia Championships 2022