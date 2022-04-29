Ten New COVID-19 Cases In Odisha

Odisha on Friday recorded 10 new COVID-19 cases, three more than the previous day, with the tally rising to 12,88,034, a health department bulletin said.

The death toll remained at 9,124 as no new fatality due to the infection was reported for the ninth straight day, it said.

Fifty-three other coronavirus patients have died due to comorbidities so far.

Odisha now has 78 active COVID-19 cases, and 15 districts have no patients at present, the bulletin said.

Twelve more patients recuperated from the disease in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of recoveries to 12,78,779.

The daily positivity rate was 0.05 per cent and the new infections were detected from 18,317 sample tests, it added.