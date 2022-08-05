Telangana Reports 984 New Covid-19 Cases

Telangana on Friday recorded 984 new COVID-19 cases, taking the overall caseload in the state to 8,24,708.

Hyderabad district reported the highest number of cases with 365.

A health department bulletin said 923 people recuperated from the infection raising the cumulative number of recoveries to date to 8,14,179.

The recovery rate stood at 98.72 percent.

No fresh fatality occurred due to the infectious disease and the death toll continued to be 4,111.

The bulletin said 40,663 samples were tested on Friday. The number of active cases was 6,418, it said.

(Inputs from PTI)