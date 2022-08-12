Telangana Reports 476 New Covid-19 Cases

Telangana on Friday recorded 476 new COVID-19 cases, pushing the tally to 8,28,471. The highest number of cases was reported in Hyderabad district with 239.

A health department bulletin said 984 people recuperated from the infection and the cumulative number of recoveries till date was 8,20,597. The recovery rate rose to 99.05 per cent.

No fresh fatality occurred due to the infectious disease and the death toll continued to be 4,111. The bulletin said 30,205 samples were tested today.

The number of active cases was 3,763.

-With PTI Input