Monday, Jul 25, 2022
Telangana Registers 581 New Covid-19 Cases

A health department bulletin said 645 people recuperated from the infection and the cumulative number of recoveries till date was 8,06,207. The recovery rate stood at 98.94 per cent.

Fresh Covid cases in Telangana PTI (Image for representation)

Updated: 25 Jul 2022 10:47 pm

Telangana on Monday recorded 581 new COVID-19 cases, pushing the overall caseload to 8,14,884. Hyderabad district recorded the highest number of cases with 227.

No fresh fatality occurred due to the infectious disease and the death toll continued to be 4,111. The bulletin said 28,306 samples were tested on Monday. The number of active cases was 4,566.

(With PTI inputs)

