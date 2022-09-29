Telangana Logs 96 New Covid-19 Cases

Telangana on Thursday recorded 96 new COVID-19 cases, taking the overall caseload to 8,37,792.

Hyderabad district reported the highest number of cases with 47.

A COVID-19 bulletin said 109 people recuperated from the infection raising the cumulative number of recoveries till date to 8,33,013.

The recovery rate stood at 99.43 per cent. No fresh fatality occurred due to the infectious disease and the death toll continued to be 4,111.

The bulletin said 9,477 samples were tested today. The number of active cases was 668, it said.

