Thursday, Sep 29, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

Telangana Logs 96 New Covid-19 Cases

A COVID-19 bulletin said 109 people recuperated from the infection raising the cumulative number of recoveries till date to 8,33,013.

Telangana Logs 96 New Covid-19 Cases
Telangana Logs 96 New Covid-19 Cases

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 29 Sep 2022 10:18 pm

Telangana on Thursday recorded 96 new COVID-19 cases, taking the overall caseload to 8,37,792.

Hyderabad district reported the highest number of cases with 47.

A COVID-19 bulletin said 109 people recuperated from the infection raising the cumulative number of recoveries till date to 8,33,013.

The recovery rate stood at 99.43 per cent. No fresh fatality occurred due to the infectious disease and the death toll continued to be 4,111.

The bulletin said 9,477 samples were tested today. The number of active cases was 668, it said.

-With PTI Input

Tags

National Active Covid Cases Covid Tally COVID Restrictions Covid Deaths Telangana
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Godrej Properties buys 7-Acre Land In Bengaluru; Eyes Rs 750 Crore Revenue

Godrej Properties buys 7-Acre Land In Bengaluru; Eyes Rs 750 Crore Revenue

Will Shree Renuka Sugars’ Rally Continue On The Back Of Increased Ethanol Blending?

Will Shree Renuka Sugars’ Rally Continue On The Back Of Increased Ethanol Blending?