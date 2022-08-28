Telangana Logs 175 New Covid-19 Cases

Telangana on Sunday recorded 175 new Covid-19 cases, taking the tally to 8,33,951 so far. Hyderabad district saw most of the cases with 98.

A health department bulletin said 252 people recuperated from the infection and the cumulative number of recoveries was 8,27,763 till date. The recovery rate stood at 99.26 per cent.

No fresh fatality due to the infectious disease occurred in Telangana and the death toll continued to be 4,111. The bulletin said 12,590 samples were tested across the state today.

The number of active cases was 2,077.

