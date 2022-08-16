Tuesday, Aug 16, 2022
Telangana Governor Hosts 'At Home' On Independence-Day; CM Skips

Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao did not attend the event. The relations between the Governor and the TRS government have not been too cordial as Soundararajan had earlier complained of.

Lieutenant Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan
Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan hosted the customary 'At Home' at Raj Bhavan

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 16 Aug 2022 9:01 am

Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan on Monday hosted the customary 'At Home' at Raj Bhavan here on the occasion of Independence Day. State High Court Chief Justice Ujjal Bhuyan, Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar and other dignitaries attended the function, official sources said.

Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao did not attend the event. The relations between the Governor and the TRS government have not been too cordial as Soundararajan had earlier complained of  protocol allegedly not  being  followed during her visits.

(With PTI inputs)

