Telangana CM KCR’s Daughter K Kavitha Targets Congress, Says ‘We Know How To Run Our State’

Senior BRS leader K Kavitha on Thursday lambasted Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra for her remark that three ministers in Telangana have been from the family of Chief Minister.

Kavitha, who is also daughter of Telangana CM K Chandrashekar Rao said “those sitting in glass houses shouldn't be throwing stones at others".

She also said that Priyanka Gandhi herself was from the family of politicians.

"Priyanka Gandhi, who is the great-great-granddaughter of Motilal Nehru, great-granddaughter of Jawahar Lal Nehru, granddaughter of Indira Gandhi and daughter of Rajiv Gandhi is talking about family politics," she has reportedly said.

"This is the funniest thing I have heard in the election campaign. They should not be sitting in glass houses and throwing stones at others," she added.

Both Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and her brother Rahul Gandhi are campaigning in Telangana. While speaking in a rally, Vadra said on Wednesday that the people of Telangana dreamt there would be social justice but three of the ministers in Telangana were from the chief minister's family.

She added that despite 50 percent backward classes population, the state cabinet had only three ministers from the group.

K Kavitha also attacked Rahul Gandhi today.

"Congress leader Rahul Gandhi is visiting Telangana. He has accused the Telangana government of corruption of Rs 1 lakh crore in a couple of projects. The scriptwriters are misguiding him. Rahul Gandhi does not need to worry about the people of Telangana...We know how to run our state by ourselves. We are the number one state in the country - in terms of per capita income, in terms of paddy production and irrigation projects," she said.

On Wednesday, Vadra also alleged that the KCR government in Telangana was being run by Prime Minister Narendra Modi with a remote control.

On Thursday, Rahul Gandhi repeated the family charge.

“The whole control of Telangana state is in the hands of one family and corruption is highest in the state in the country,” Gandhi said in a rally in Telangana's Bhupalpally.

Telangana will go to polls on November 30,while the counting of votes will take place on December 3.

