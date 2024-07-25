National

Telangana Budget 2024: 21,292 Crore For Education, 500 Crores For Hyderabad Metro | Check Other Sectors

The state expects to generate Rs 1,38,181.26 crore revenue on its own and receive Rs 35,208.44 crore in non-tax revenue and Rs 26,216.38 crore in tax revenue from Telangana's central share.

budget
Telangana Budget 2024: 21,292 Crore For Education, 500 Crores For Hyderabad Metro | Check Other Sectors
info_icon

The Telangana government on Thursday presented a Rs 2.91 lakh crore state budget for 2024-25, with the total revenue expenditure expected to be Rs 2.21 lakh crore and capital expenditure Rs 33,487 crore.

In the past 10 years, the state has racked up an overall debt of Rs 6.71 lakh crore, according to Deputy Chief Minister and Finance Ministry In-charge Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka who tabled the budget in the assembly.

Telangana Budget 2024 | Top Points

Revenue Expenditure and Capital Expenditure: The total revenue expenditure is estimated at Rs 2.21 lakh crore, while the capital expenditure is allocated Rs 33,487 crore.

Debt Burden: The state's overall debt has increased to Rs 6.71 lakh crore over the past 10 years, with a substantial rise in debt relative to income growth.

Revenue Estimates: The total revenue is estimated at Rs 2,90,814 crore, including Open Market Loans of over Rs 57,000 crore. The state expects to generate Rs 1,38,181.26 crore revenue on its own and receive Rs 35,208.44 crore in non-tax revenue and Rs 26,216.38 crore in tax revenue from Telangana's central share.

Fiscal Deficit and Revenue Surplus: The fiscal deficit is pegged at Rs 49,255.41 crore, while the revenue surplus is Rs 297.42 crore.

Sector-wise Allocation: The budget allocates funds to various sectors, including:

    - Agriculture: Rs 72,659 crore

    - Education: Rs 21,292 crore

    - Irrigation: Rs 22,301 crore

    - Panchayath Raj and Rural Development: Rs 29,816 crore

    - Health: Rs 11,468 crore

Hyderabad Development: The budget has allocated Rs 10,000 crore for the development of Hyderabad. According to the Hindu report, this includes:

    - ₹100 crores for extension of Hyderabad Metro to Airport

    - ₹500 crores for Hyderabad Metro Rail

    - ₹500 crores for the extension of the Metro to Old City

    - ₹50 crores for MMTS

    - ₹1500 crores for the Musi Riverfront project

    - ₹3065 crores to Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC)

    - ₹500 crores to Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA)

    - ₹3385 crores to Metro Water Works

    - ₹200 crores to Hyderabad Road Development Authority (HYDRAA)

Financial Discipline: The government aims to streamline the system, pay salaries and pensions timely to 3.69 lakh government employees and 2.87 lakh pensioners from March 2024.

Gross State Domestic Product (GSDP): Telangana's GSDP stands at Rs 14,63,963 crore, with a growth rate of 11.9 per cent.

(With PTI Inputs)

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. MLC 2024: Texas Super Kings Eliminate Mi New York To Cruise Into Challenger Clash - Match Report
  2. ENG Vs WI: Harry Brook Keen To Focus On Test Cricket Amid England Captaincy Uncertainty
  3. Scotland Vs Namibia, ICC Men's Cricket World Cup League 2 Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch SCO Vs NAM
  4. India Vs Bangladesh Live Streaming, Women's Asia Cup T20 2024: When, Where To Watch IND-W Vs BAN-W 1st Semi-Final
  5. Pakistan Vs Sri Lanka Live Streaming, Women's Asia Cup T20 2024: When, Where To Watch PAK-W Vs SL-W Semi-Final 2 Match
Football News
  1. FRA 3-0 USA, Football At Paris Olympics: Hosts Thwart Spirited United States - In Pics
  2. ESP 2-1 UZB, Football At Paris Olympics: Uzbekistan Lose Match, Win Hearts - In Pics
  3. ARG 1-2 MAR, Football At Paris Olympics: Argentina Lose Fan-Disrupted Match - In Pics
  4. Argentina Vs Morocco, Paris Olympics 2024: Fan Invasion, Longest VAR Check, Disallowed Goal - Timeline
  5. ARG 1-2 MAR: Watch Argentina's Disallowed Goal Against Morocco At Paris Olympic Games 2024 - Video
Tennis News
  1. Tennis At Paris Olympic Games 2024 Preview: Nadal-Alcaraz Dream Team; Murray's Last Hurrah
  2. Andy Murray Retirement, Paris Olympic Games 2024: 'Right Time For Me', Says Tennis Legend
  3. Tennis At Paris Olympic Games 2024: Laura Muir Lauds 'Inspirational' Andy Murray Ahead Of Swansong
  4. Tennis At Paris Olympic Games 2024: Sinner Becomes Latest To Withdraw
  5. Tennis At Paris Olympic Games 2024: Rafael Nadal, Carlos Alcaraz Cautious Over Gold Medal Chances
Hockey News
  1. India Vs New Zealand Olympic Hockey Live Streaming: IND Vs NZ Pool B Paris 2024 Match - When And Where To Watch
  2. India At Paris Olympics: Hockey India Chief Has High Hopes From Team - 'There's Nothing To Worry If...'
  3. PR Sreejesh: Veteran Indian Goalkeeper To Hang Up Gloves After Paris Olympic Games 2024
  4. India Men's Hockey Team At Paris Olympics 2024: Schedule, Squad, IST Timings, Venues - Get Complete Details
  5. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: 'Hockey' The All-Consuming Fire That Burns Within Mandeep Singh

Trending Stories

National News
  1. AAP Alloted New Office At Lutyens Area, Says Party
  2. Weather News LIVE: Red Alert In Mumbai, Flight Ops Hit Amid Pounding Rain; NDRF, Army In Pune For Rescue
  3. Day In Pics: July 25, 2024
  4. Telangana Budget 2024: 21,292 Crore For Education, 500 Crores For Hyderabad Metro | Check Other Sectors
  5. NEET 2024 Revised Scorecards Released On exams.nta.ac.in | How To Download NEET UG Result
Entertainment News
  1. Richa Chadha Pens A Heartfelt Note As 'Masaan' Turns 9: This Film Gave The Industry Vicky Kaushal
  2. Entertainment News Live Updates, 25 July: Bobby Deol Reportedly Joins Jr NTR's 'Devara Part 1' As Antagonist
  3. Disney Pixar's 'Inside Out 2' Becomes The Highest Grossing Animated Film In History, Surpasses 'Frozen 2'
  4. Bhuvan Bam Opens Up About Losing His Parents To COVID-19: Still Unable To Process This Feeling
  5. Bobby Deol Set To Play A Villainous Role In Jr NTR-Janhvi Kapoor Starrer 'Devara Part 1'? Here's What We Know
US News
  1. MrBeast Cuts Ties With Ava Kris Tyson Amid Grooming Allegations, Independent Investigation Underway | Drama Explained
  2. ‘I’m The First President Of This Century To...’: Biden’s First Speech Since Dropping Out | Top Quotes
  3. Is Chick-Fil-A Taking Away Waffle Fries? Viral TikTok Sparks Panic Among Fans | Here's The Truth
  4. 'Taylor Swift Would Probably Like A Word': JD Vance's 'Childless Cat Ladies' Comment Sparks Swiftie Backlash As Old Video Resurfaces
  5. CrowdStrike Offers $10 Uber Eats Gift Card As Apology For Global Outage Affecting Millions
World News
  1. MrBeast Cuts Ties With Ava Kris Tyson Amid Grooming Allegations, Independent Investigation Underway | Drama Explained
  2. UK: Police Officer Filmed Kicking, Stomping On Man's Head At Manchester Airport
  3. MV Noongah Wreckage Found 55 Years Later | All About Australia's 'Worst Post-War Maritime Disaster'
  4. Sri Lanka: Former Army Chief Sarath Fonseka Announces Presidential Candidacy
  5. Typhoon Gaemi: Landslides, Floods Kill 22 In Philippines, 3 In Taiwan; Over 200 Injured | Details
Latest Stories
  1. NEET 2024 Revised Scorecards Released On exams.nta.ac.in | How To Download NEET UG Result
  2. Rashtrapati Bhavan's Durbar, Ashok Hall Renamed 'Ganatantra Mandap', 'Ashok Mandap'
  3. Bhuvan Bam Opens Up About Losing His Parents To COVID-19: Still Unable To Process This Feeling
  4. UK: Police Officer Filmed Kicking, Stomping On Man's Head At Manchester Airport
  5. Entertainment News Live Updates, 25 July: Bobby Deol Reportedly Joins Jr NTR's 'Devara Part 1' As Antagonist
  6. Pune Rains: 4 Dead, Schools Shut, People Advised To Stay In; CM Shinde Says Will Airlift People If Needed
  7. Weather News LIVE: Red Alert In Mumbai, Flight Ops Hit Amid Pounding Rain; NDRF, Army In Pune For Rescue
  8. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: Batra Plays Teen Hursey In Opener - Check Full Table Tennis Draw