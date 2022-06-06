Telangana: 65 New COVID-19 Cases

Monday, Jun 06, 2022
Updated: 06 Jun 2022 10:21 pm

Telangana on Monday recorded 65 new COVID-19 cases, taking the tally to 7,93,672.

Hyderabad reported the highest number of cases with 32. A Health Department bulletin said 46 people recuperated from the infection, raising the cumulative number of recoveries till date to 7,88,979.

The recovery rate stood at 99.41 per cent. No fresh fatality occurred due to the infectious disease and the death toll continued to be 4,111. The bulletin said 10,705 samples were tested today. The number of active cases was 582, it said.

-With PTI Input

National COVID-19 Active Covid Cases Covid Deaths Telangana
