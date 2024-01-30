Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader and former Bihar chief minister Lalu Yadav's son Tejashwi Yadav is at the Enforcement Directorate (ED) office in Bihar's Patna for questioning in connection with the agency’s money laundering probe into the alleged land-for-jobs scam.
Tejashwi At ED Office For Questioning In Connection With 'Land-For-Jobs' Scam
The former Bihar deputy chief minister reached the ED office around 11.35 am, officials said.
This comes a day after former Bihar chief minister, RJD president and Tejashwi's father Lalu Prasad Yadav appeared before ED in Patna for questioning in connection with the alleged land-for-jobs scam case.
Tejashwi Yadav, the RJD leader who recently was ousted as the Bihar deputy chief minister
The central probe agency had on January 19 issued fresh summons for questioning Prasad and his son Tejashwi Yadav.
A large number of RJD workers are present at the ED office in Patna to protest against the central government when Lalu Yadav appeared on Monday.
The alleged scam pertains to the period when Lalu Prasad was the railway minister in the Congress-led UPA-1 government. It is alleged that from 2004 to 2009, several people were appointed to Group "D" positions in various zones of the Indian Railways and in lieu, these people transferred their land to the family members of the then railway minister Prasad and a linked company named A K Infosystems Private Limited.
