Friday, May 20, 2022
Tamil Nadu Will Always Be Proactive In Providing Assistance To Defence College, Says CM Stalin

"It has enhanced the professional image and reputation of the Indian armed forces across the world," said CM Stalin during his visit to DSSC.

Chief Minister M K Stalin File Photo

Updated: 20 May 2022 5:40 pm

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Friday appreciated the significant contribution of Defence Service Staff College (DSSC) at nearby Wellington as a world renowned centre of excellence for professional military education.

Stalin, who is on a two-day official visit to the Nilgiris district, paid a visit to the college and said that it has enhanced the professional image and reputation of the Indian armed forces across the world. 

Exhorting the college to continue its excellent performance and do good for the country, Stalin assured that Tamil Nadu will always be proactive and forthcoming to provide any possible assistance to help the college scale greater heights.

The last visit by a Tamil Nadu Chief Minister to this prestigious institution was by the late M Karunanidhi in 1973. 

Lieutenant General S Mohan, Commandant, DSSC, briefed Stalin about the role, mandate, importance and training activities conducted in the college.

