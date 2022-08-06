Saturday, Aug 06, 2022
National

Tamil Nadu Sees 1,094 New Covid-19 Cases

A total of 28,219 samples were tested in the last 24 hours, pushing the cumulative number of tests  to 6,83,21,026 so far, the bulletin said.

Tamil Nadu Sees 1,094 New Covid-19 Cases

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 06 Aug 2022 9:49 pm

Tamil Nadu logged 1,094 new COVID-19 cases, including two returnees from Maharashtra and Karnataka, pushing the tally to 35,51,641 till date, the Health Department said on Saturday.

There were no fresh fatalities and the death toll remained unchanged at 38,033, a bulletin said. As many as 1,431 people have recuperated from the virus in the last 24 hours, aggregating to 35,03,347 leaving, 10,261 active cases.

Two districts accounted for most of the new cases with Chennai recording 239, Coimbatore 127 and  the rest were spread across other districts.

The neighbouring Chengalpet, which has been reporting fresh cases in three districts till Friday, has added 94 new infections, indicating a decline in the cases.

Ramanathapuram and Tirupathur recorded the least number of new cases by adding one each. The State capital - Chennai-  topped among districts with 3,547 active infections and overall 7,84,300 cases.

-With PTI Input

Tags

National Active Covid Cases COVID-19 COVID-19 Vaccine Covid-19 Restrictions Tamil Nadu
