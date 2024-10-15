IMD Weather Update: Extremely Heavy Rain To Hit Tamil Nadu; Chennai Schools Shut, Work From Home Advised

The Indian Meteorological Department has predicted extremely heavy rainfall over Tamil Nadu for the next three days. As Tamil Nadu prepares for this spell of heavy rain, schools and colleges in various districts have been shut.
As per the IMD, heavy rainfall is expected over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal between October 12 to 16, 2024. The weather department stated that the most "intense downpours likely on October 14-15. An orange alert has been issued from October 14-16".
As per the weather department, a low-pressure area formed in the Bay of Bengal on Monday, which is now expected to intensify and move towards northern Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and southern Andhra Pradesh coasts over the next two days.
Schools Closed In Chennai, Emergency Measures Deployed
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin announced several emergency measures for Chennai and other districts amid the heavy rainfall warning.
As part of these measures, schools have been ordered to stay shut on Tuesday in Chennai, Chengalpet, Thiruvallur, and Kancheepuram.
Furthermore, offices in these four districts have been advised to work from home for the next few days.
Over in Coimbatore, in view of the rain forecast, authorities have directed schools to declare a half-day holiday on Tuesday.
Along with this, CM Stalin directed that the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and Tamil Nadu Disaster Response Force be deployed in advance in the areas prone to be affected.
"Rescue boats should be deployed in flood-prone areas today. District monitoring officers should immediately carry out the preparatory work, including relief and rehabilitation in coordination with the district administration," he said.
Chennai RMC's Forecast For the Next 3 Days
As per the Regional Metereoligical Department in Chennai, heavy to very heavy rain is likely to occur at isolated places over Ranipet, Tiruvallur, Chennai, Chengalpattu, Kancheepuram, Tiruvannamalai, Villupuram, Cuddalore, Kallakurichi, Ariyalur, Perambalur and Thanjavur districts and Puducherry on Oct 15.
On October 16, heavy to very heavy rain at a few places with extremely heavy rain in isolated pockets is likely to hit Tiruvallur, Chennai, Kancheepuram, Chengalpattu, Cuddalore, Villupuram, Mayiladuthurai, Nagapattinam, and Tiruvarur districts, Puducherry and Karaikal area.
Heavy to very heavy rain is likely to occur at isolated places over Ranipet, Vellore, Tirupattur and Krishnagiri districts on October 17, RMC added further.