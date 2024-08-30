National

TN: Man Flashes Student At NIT Trichy Girls' Hostel, Masturbates In Front Of Her; Students Stage Protests

An outsourced technician, who was hired to fix issues in the Wi-Fi, was arrested following a complaint from the student.

Students of the hostel staged massive late-night protests following the incident |
Students of the hostel staged massive late-night protests following the incident | Photo: X/@mishraaman01
info_icon

A man allegedly flashed a woman student inside a hostel room at the National Institute of Technology (NIT) in Tamil Nadu's Tiruchirapalli on Thursday night. The incident sparked massive outrage among students, who staged late-night protests at the campus.

An outsourced technician, who was hired to fix issues in the Wi-Fi, was arrested following a complaint from the student.

The accused allegedly flashed and misbehaved with the student when she was alone is her room, officials said. According to The News Minute, the man also masturbated in front of the girl, who promptly took a picture of the man and ran away from the room.

"There was semen in the floor of the room, which the girl had taken a picture of as well. The survivor complained to the hostel warden and informed her close friends. However, the warden allegedly told the survivor to 'not blow it up' and not approach the media," a student from the hostel told TNM.

Reportedly, the warden also told the victim that was dressed in a certain way and that she should have been careful.

Students of the NIT hostel said that electrical works had been going on in the girls' hostel since early August as there was an issue with the WiFi, adding that around 15-20 electricians -- working in groups -- used to come there during day time.

And since there is just one steward, she could accompany only one group of electricians at one time, the students were cited to be saying.

Later, the warden apologised before the protesting students for her insensitive comments, but was replaced following the protesters' demands.

Another student said that since the WiFi issue had not yet been resolved, the electricians would continue their work, adding that they don't feel safe in their hostel as their warden did not initiate any appropriate action.

Trichy collector Pradeep Kumar said that an incident of security lapse has occurred, adding that the institute is taking internal action in this regard.

Trichy Superintendent of Police (SP) Varun Kumar issued a personal helpline number for students, assuring their safety.

Meanwhile, Leader of Opposition Edappadi K Palaniswami alleged that, "There are also reports that the student who went to report the matter was verbally abused at the police station."

"Does this DMK government think that the Nirbhaya Act, which punishes crimes against women, will be taken in hand only if a Nirbhaya incident happens in Tamil Nadu? I strongly condemn the Vidya DMK government for not taking action to prevent crimes against women and trying to malign women who complain about it," Palaniswami said in his X post.

Notably, a female NIT Trichy student was raped by a local rowdy in 2019. She had gone to watch a movie at night and was not allowed to enter the hostel since she arrived past curfew time.

This forced her and her male friend to take shelter in a bus stop, where that rowdy found them. He beat up the man and raped the female student. The accused rowdy was later sentenced to 15 years in prison by a Mahila court.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. Pakistan Cricket Board Completes Deal To Rename Lahore's Gaddafi Stadium
  2. England Vs Sri Lanka 2nd Test, Day 2 Live Score: Visitors Lose Six Early Wickets At Lord's
  3. ENG Vs SL, 2nd Test: Root Century As Hosts Take Day 1 Honours At Lord's - In Pics
  4. Tabraiz Shamsi Takes A Dig At Suryakumar Yadav's T20 WC Final Catch, Gets Slammed By Fans
  5. Sophie Devine To Step Down As New Zealand Skipper After T20 World Cup
Football News
  1. Chelsea Vs Crystal Palace, Premier League: Preview, Prediction, Key Players - All You Need To Know
  2. Aaron Ramsdale Leaves Arsenal For Southampton In Permanent Deal
  3. Nations League: Cristiano Ronaldo Retains Spot In Portugal's Squad Ahead Of Openers Vs Croatia, Scotland
  4. Everton Vs Bournemouth, Premier League: Preview, Match Prediction, Key Players - All You Need To Know
  5. Fulham Vs Ipswich Town, Premier League: Preview, Prediction, Key Players - All You Need To Know
Tennis News
  1. US Open, Day 4 Women's Singles Wrap: Osaka Loses To Muchova; Pegula Seals Third Round Berth - In Pics
  2. US Open, Day 4 Men's Singles Wrap: Medvedev Beats Marozan; Alcaraz Crashes Out After Shock Zandschulp Defeat - In Pics
  3. US Open: Alcaraz Stunned As Van De Zandschulp Causes Flushing Meadows Upset
  4. US Open: Karolina Muchova Downs 'Nervous' Naomi Osaka
  5. US Open: Bopanna-Ebden Move To Second Round After Passing Arends-Haase Test
Hockey News
  1. Pakistan Hockey Players Banned For Life For Seeking Asylum In European Country
  2. National Sports Day 2024: Interesting Facts About India's Hockey Wizard Major Dhyan Chand
  3. Asian Champions Trophy Hockey: Schedule, Squads, Live Streaming Details - All You Need To Know
  4. Sreejesh's Era Ends, Pathak Takes Over As India's Goalkeeper - Check Out Asian Champions Trophy Squad
  5. Will Manpreet Singh Play In LA 2028 Olympics? Indian Hockey Midfielder Hopes So, 'If Fitness Permits'

Trending Stories

National News
  1. TN: Man Flashes Student At NIT Trichy Girls' Hostel, Masturbates In Front Of Her; Students Stage Protests
  2. India's GDP Grows By 6.7 Percent, Lowest In 5 Quarters: Govt Data
  3. TV Somanathan Takes Over As Cabinet Secretary
  4. Chirag Paswan Rubbishes Rumours of Rift With BJP, Says 'I'm Inseparable From PM Modi For As Long As...'
  5. 'Don't Consider 7 Out Of 12 Attempts': Ex-IAS Trainee Puja Khedkar To Delhi HC; Cites Disability
Entertainment News
  1. Rapture Is A Sensory, Original Fable Teeming With Metaphysical Discovery
  2. #MeToo Storm In Mollywood: From Ranjith To Siddique, Prominent Figures Accused Of Sexual Harassment So Far
  3. Ritabhari Chakraborty Reveals Sexual Abuse Exists In Bengali Film Industry, Urges Mamata Banerjee For Probe Similar To Hema Committee
  4. It Ends With A Miss: How Lily Bloom’s Story Loses Impact On Screen
  5. 'Angry Young Men' Review: A Meek, Bland Ode To Bollywood’s Edgiest Screenwriters
US News
  1. What Does The ‘O’ In O’Clock Really Mean?
  2. Billie Eilish's 'What Was I Made For?' Gets A Viral TikTok Twist With AI Cat Meow Remix | Trend Explained
  3. What’s Fueling The Controversy Around Paralympics’ TikTok Content?
  4. Labor Day 2024 Weekend Set To Break Records. Here's How To Travel Smart
  5. Man Confronts Chick-fil-A Staff Over Racist Slur On Receipt In Viral Video
World News
  1. What Does The ‘O’ In O’Clock Really Mean?
  2. Billie Eilish's 'What Was I Made For?' Gets A Viral TikTok Twist With AI Cat Meow Remix | Trend Explained
  3. What’s Fueling The Controversy Around Paralympics’ TikTok Content?
  4. Labor Day 2024 Weekend Set To Break Records. Here's How To Travel Smart
  5. Man Confronts Chick-fil-A Staff Over Racist Slur On Receipt In Viral Video
Latest Stories
  1. Virgo September 2024 Horoscope: Check Astrological Highlights For The Month
  2. Scorpio September 2024 Horoscope: Monthly Astrological Predictions You Need To Know
  3. Cancer September 2024 Horoscope: Check Your Monthly Astrological Update
  4. Today's Horoscope For August 30, 2024: Explore Astrological Insights For All Zodiac Signs
  5. Pisces September 2024 Horoscope: Check Your Astrological Prediction For The Month
  6. Aquarius September 2024 Horoscope: Check Monthly Prediction For Your Zodiac Sign
  7. Capricorn September 2024 Horoscope: Check Astrological Prediction For The Month
  8. LGBTQ People Can Open Joint Bank Account, Name Queer Persons As Nominee: FinMin