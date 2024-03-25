National

Tamil Nadu Government Allocates Rs 1,000 Crore To Enhance Rural Roads

Tamil Nadu government has allocated ₹1,000 crore for rural road improvements under the 'Mudhalvarin Grama Salaigal Membattu Thittam' (MGSMT) for 2024-25

Advertisement

O
Outlook Web Desk
Representative image
info_icon

In a significant move aimed at bolstering connectivity in rural Tamil Nadu, the state government has greenlit a whopping ₹1,000 crore for the improvement of roads in village panchayats and panchayat unions. This initiative falls under the ambit of the ‘Mudhalvarin Grama Salaigal Membattu Thittam’ (MGSMT) for the fiscal year 2024-25.

The decision resonates with the Finance Minister's commitment outlined in the 2024-25 Budget speech, focusing on the enhancement of approximately 2,000 kilometres of roads in rural areas.

Under the MGSMT, the selection criteria for road improvement projects will be based on both the age and pavement condition index. Priority will be accorded to roads frequented by buses, those spanning over 3 kilometres in length, and those connecting critical arteries such as National Highways, State Highways, major district roads, other district roads, and bypass roads.

Advertisement

Moreover, roads linking key tourism, pilgrimage, and heritage sites, as well as those serving vital socio-economic functions, will be given precedence. Additionally, roads offering singular connectivity to settlements will also be prioritized, as per a Government Order issued on March 15 by the Department of Rural Development and Panchayat Raj.

Simultaneously, in a move to streamline infrastructure management, Panchayat Union Roads of lesser importance will be reclassified as Village Panchayat Roads. This reclassification process will be executed following the provisions stipulated in the Tamil Nadu Panchayats (Classification of Public Roads), 1999, with the process already underway, as indicated by the Government Order.

Advertisement

Among the array of works earmarked under the MGSMT, efforts will be directed towards reinforcing existing black-topped roads surpassing the five-year mark, periodic renewal of such roads, and the elevation of various roads to Bitumen (BT) standards.

Srinivasan Services Trust invests crores towards water conservation - null
Trust Invests Rs 22 Crore Towards Water Conservation In Tamil Nadu, Maharashtra

BY PTI

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Advertisement

Latest Stories
  1. Munawar Faruqui Has THIS To Say About Elvish Yadav Getting Bail In Snake Venom Case
  2. ‘Swatantrya Veer Savarkar’ Box Office Collection Day 1: Randeep Hooda’s Film Mints Around Rs 1.15 Crore
  3. Kangana Ranaut Birthday Special: From 'Fashion' To 'Queen', 7 Iconic Movies Of This Versatile Actress
  4. Kolkata Knight Riders Vs Sunrisers Hyderabad, IPL 2024: Three Key Player Battles
  5. PBKS Vs DC, IPL 2024 Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch Rishabh Pant's Comeback On TV And Online
  6. PBKS Vs DC, IPL 2024 Match 2: Punjab Kings Win By 4 Wickets Against Delhi Capitals - As It Happened
  7. Moscow Attack: 'It's The Worst, A Terrorist Attack', 'A Burst Of Firing', Eyewitnesses Recall A Night Of Horror
  8. Cash-For-Query Case: CBI Raids Premises Linked To TMC Leader Mahua Moitra