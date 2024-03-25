Tamil Nadu Government Allocates Rs 1,000 Crore To Enhance Rural Roads

In a significant move aimed at bolstering connectivity in rural Tamil Nadu, the state government has greenlit a whopping ₹1,000 crore for the improvement of roads in village panchayats and panchayat unions. This initiative falls under the ambit of the ‘Mudhalvarin Grama Salaigal Membattu Thittam’ (MGSMT) for the fiscal year 2024-25.
The decision resonates with the Finance Minister's commitment outlined in the 2024-25 Budget speech, focusing on the enhancement of approximately 2,000 kilometres of roads in rural areas.
Under the MGSMT, the selection criteria for road improvement projects will be based on both the age and pavement condition index. Priority will be accorded to roads frequented by buses, those spanning over 3 kilometres in length, and those connecting critical arteries such as National Highways, State Highways, major district roads, other district roads, and bypass roads.
Advertisement
Moreover, roads linking key tourism, pilgrimage, and heritage sites, as well as those serving vital socio-economic functions, will be given precedence. Additionally, roads offering singular connectivity to settlements will also be prioritized, as per a Government Order issued on March 15 by the Department of Rural Development and Panchayat Raj.
Simultaneously, in a move to streamline infrastructure management, Panchayat Union Roads of lesser importance will be reclassified as Village Panchayat Roads. This reclassification process will be executed following the provisions stipulated in the Tamil Nadu Panchayats (Classification of Public Roads), 1999, with the process already underway, as indicated by the Government Order.
Advertisement
Among the array of works earmarked under the MGSMT, efforts will be directed towards reinforcing existing black-topped roads surpassing the five-year mark, periodic renewal of such roads, and the elevation of various roads to Bitumen (BT) standards.