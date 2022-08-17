Wednesday, Aug 17, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

Tamil Nadu CM Stalin To Meet President Murmu, VP Dhankar, PM Modi

This is the first visit of Stalin to the national capital after Murmu and Dhankar were recently elected as President and Vice President respectively.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin AFP

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 17 Aug 2022 8:25 am

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin is scheduled to call on President Droupadi Murmu, Vice President Jagdeep Dhankar and Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday in Delhi.

Stalin would visit Murmu and Dhankar in the morning, government sources here said. In the evening, the Tamil Nadu Chief Minister is scheduled to call on PM Modi and take up several key issues that have a bearing on the state.

He is expected to take up matters on additional funding, fresh initiatives, anti-NEET Bill status, among several others. Stalin is expected to return to Chennai tonight.    

Related stories

Stalin Launches Veiled Attack On BJP, Says It Uses ‘Patriotism Label' For Politics

Udhayanidhi Stalin To Aamir Khan: 'I Would Bunk School To Watch Your Films'

Tamil Nadu Governor, CM Stalin Greet Jagdeep Dhankar

This is the first visit of Stalin to the national capital after Murmu and Dhankar were recently elected as President and Vice President respectively. The scheduled meeting with the President and Vice President is described as a "courtesy visit".

On August 16, Stalin had said that his visit to Delhi was aimed at getting requisite projects for the state. In his capacity as the Chief Minister, he has the responsibility of securing necessary projects from the Centre for the welfare of Tamil Nadu and its people, he had said.

There is a relationship between the Union and State governments and not between the DMK and the BJP, Stalin had asserted.

(With PTI inputs)

Tags

National Tamil Nadu CM Stalin Meet President Murmu VP Dhankar PM Modi First Visit National Capital Securing Necessary Projects Courtesy Visit
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

‘Unparliamentary’ Concerns Weighing Heavy On The Proceedings Of Parliament 

‘Unparliamentary’ Concerns Weighing Heavy On The Proceedings Of Parliament 

Film Critic Kaushik LM Passes Away Due To Cardiac Arrest; Dulquer Salmaan, Vijay Deverakonda And Others Mourn Demise

Film Critic Kaushik LM Passes Away Due To Cardiac Arrest; Dulquer Salmaan, Vijay Deverakonda And Others Mourn Demise