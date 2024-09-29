Tamil Nadu Cabinet Reshuffle: Udhayanidhi Stalin Becomes MK Stalin's Deputy, Senthil Balaji Reinducted

A reshuffle occurred in the Tamil Nadu Cabinet on Sunday, with several new ministers taking their oaths at the Raj Bhavan in Chennai. The ceremony included Governor RN Ravi, who administered the oath, and newly-appointed Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin, along with his father, Chief Minister MK Stalin.
V Senthil Balaji was sworn in as the Minister of Electricity, Prohibition, and Excise. He previously held this role from May 2021 to June 2023. Dr. Govi Chezhiaan was appointed as the Minister of Higher Education, while R Rajendran took on the Ministry of Tourism. SM Nasar became the Minister for Minorities Welfare and Non-Resident Tamils Welfare after serving earlier as Minister for Milk and Dairy Development.
K Ponmudy assumed the role of Minister for Forests, Environment, and Climate Change. Siva V Meyyanathan was named the new Minister for Backward Classes Welfare. N Kayalvizhi Selvaraj will handle Human Resources Management and Ex-Servicemen Welfare, and M Mathiventhan will oversee Adi Dravidar and Tribal Welfare.
RS Rajakannappan has been appointed as Minister for Milk and Dairy Development as well as Khadi and Village Industries. Thangam Tennarasu continues his roles in Finance and Archaeology, adding responsibilities for Environment, the Pollution Control Board, and Climate Change.
This reshuffle took place one day after Chief Minister MK Stalin recommended the names of the new ministers to the Governor, who approved the appointments and the assigned portfolios. The event marked a significant shift in the cabinet structure.
Udhayanidhi Stalin’s appointment as Deputy Chief Minister is noteworthy, as he will continue to oversee the Sports Ministry. His new responsibilities now include Planning and Development.
V Senthil Balaji’s return to the cabinet follows his recent bail from the Supreme Court concerning a money laundering case linked to a cash-for-jobs scam. He was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in June 2023. The Supreme Court granted him bail on Thursday, just two days before the swearing-in ceremony.
Alongside the induction of new ministers, the reshuffle led to the removal of three ministers: T Mano Thangaraj, Gingee KS Masthan, and K Ramachandran. This change reflects ongoing adjustments within the cabinet as Tamil Nadu prepares for upcoming challenges.