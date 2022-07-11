Monday, Jul 11, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

Tailor's Killing In Raj: Man Held From Jammu-Kashmir For Issuing Threats To Mumbai Girl

A Mumbai police official said a man was held from Jammu and Kashmir for allegedly issuing death and sexual threats to a 15-year-old girl after she posted a video expressing her views on the June 28 killing of tailor Kanhaiya Lal in Udaipur in Rajasthan.

undefined
Udaipur tailor killing Photo: Tribhuvan Tiwari/OUTLOOK

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 11 Jul 2022 9:54 pm

A man was held from Jammu and Kashmir for allegedly issuing death and sexual threats to a 15-year-old girl after she posted a video expressing her views on the June 28 killing of tailor Kanhaiya Lal in Udaipur in Rajasthan, a Mumbai police official said on Monday.

Fayyaz Ahmed Bhatt (30) was held on Sunday from Badgam in the northern Union Territory with the help of police there, the VP Road police station official said.

"The girl received calls and Whatsapp messages containing death and sexual threats from three numbers on July 1, after which her parents lodged a complaint the next day," he said.

A special team of Mumbai police nabbed Bhatt and charged him under provisions of the Indian Penal Code and the Information Technology Act.

He has been remanded in police custody for three days and a further probe was underway.

Kanhaiya Lal was killed with a cleaver inside his tailoring shop on June 28 by two persons who claimed they were avenging an insult to Islam. The National Investigation Agency has arrested seven persons so far in the case.

Tags

National Indian Penal Code Information Technology Act Death And Sexual Threats Mumbai Police Official Jammu And Kashmir Tailor Kanhaiya Lal Udaipur In Rajasthan The National Investigation Agency
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Deep Into The Land Of Forests: A Look At Jharkhand's Many Waterfalls

Deep Into The Land Of Forests: A Look At Jharkhand's Many Waterfalls

3rd T20: IND Aim For Clean Sweep Vs ENG

3rd T20: IND Aim For Clean Sweep Vs ENG