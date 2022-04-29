Suvendu Demands CBI Probe In Jalpaiguri Girl's Death

Leader of Opposition in West Bengal Assembly Suvendu Adhikari on Friday demanded CBI investigation into the death of a girl who allegedly set herself ablaze after being threatened to withdraw a police complaint she filed, claiming that there was an attempt of rape on her.

Adhikari visited the 14-year-old girl's home in Maynaguri police station area in Jalpaiguri district along with 17 BJP MLAs. He assured the girl's family that the BJP would provide them with all sorts of legal help if they want to go to the court, seeking a CBI investigation.

"We feel that only a CBI inquiry can bring out the truth. The state police are acting like cadres of the ruling party," the senior BJP leader said. "We have told them that we would provide all sorts of legal support needed to ensure that the culprits are punished," he added. Police said all the four accused in the case have been arrested and remanded to 14 days in judicial custody.

The girl's parents, who initially demanded CBI probe, said they were happy with the progress of the investigation by the police. The girl succumbed to her injuries on Monday after fighting for her life for nearly a fortnight. A man allegedly tried to rape the girl when she was alone at her residence on February 28, but as she raised an alarm, the accused fled the spot.

Her family had filed a police complaint, and the accused was arrested, but he subsequently secured bail. With their faces covered, two men came to the girl's house on April 13 when she was alone and asked her to withdraw the complaint, threatening that otherwise she would be raped, and her family murdered.

The terrified girl set herself ablaze the next day but was rescued and admitted to Jalpaiguri hospital. Later, she shifted to the North Bengal Medical College and Hospital, where she died. TMC spokesperson Kunal Ghosh criticised Adhikari, saying he was trying to politicise the matter. Ghosh said that Adhikari should also visit BJP-ruled states where such crimes have happened, and raise similar demands.

-With PTI Input