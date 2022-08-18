Thursday, Aug 18, 2022
Suspicious Boat With Weapons Found Off Raigad Coast In Maharashtra

A suspicious boat with three AK-47 rifles and bullets was found off the Raigad coast in Maharashtra on Thursday, a police official said. 

Updated: 18 Aug 2022 4:47 pm

A suspicious boat with three AK-47 rifles and bullets was found off the Raigad coast in Maharashtra on Thursday, a police official said. 

Some locals spotted the boat, having no crew member, in the Shrivardhan area, located more than 190 km from Mumbai, and alerted security agencies.  

Raigad Superintendent of Police Ashok Dudhe and other senior officials rushed to the spot and searched the boat. 

Three AK-47 rifles and some bullets were found on the boat and the police were conducting further investigation, the official said.

According to officials, the crew members of this boat had been rescued in June this year near the Oman coast.

The police said the boat came floating to the Raigad coast.

(Inputs from PTI)

