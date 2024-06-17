National

'Surat' To Join India's Naval Arsenal, Navy Shares Pictures

"#Surat will be the next major combatant to join the #IndianNavy's arsenal. The ship commenced her maiden sea trials prior induction. Named after the vibrant city of #Gujarat, #Surat epitomizes its rich maritime heritage and pivotal role in India's nautical legacy

Representational Image
Surat to join India's naval arsenal Photo: Representational Image
info_icon

Constructed using cutting-edge technology, a naval ship named 'Surat' will be the next major combatant to join the Indian Navy's arsenal.

The Navy in a post on X on Monday also shared some pictures of this new vessel.

"#Surat will be the next major combatant to join the #IndianNavy's arsenal. The ship commenced her maiden sea trials prior induction. Named after the vibrant city of #Gujarat, #Surat epitomizes its rich maritime heritage and pivotal role in India's nautical legacy.

Constructed using cutting-edge technology by @MazagonDockLtd, #Surat stands as a glorious testament of #AatmanirbharBharat. @IN_WNC," it posted on X.

It has been a maritime tradition to christen ships, boats and other vessels after cities. Surat, a historic city in Gujarat, is known for its centuries-old storeyed past and is located near the western India's coastline.

